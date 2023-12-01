India for early, durable resolution of Israel-Palestine conflict: Modi tells Herzog

India backs an “early and durable resolution” of the Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Israeli President Isaac Herzog during a meeting on the margins of the COP28 Summit in Dubai on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) and Israeli President Isaac Herzog met in Dubai on Friday on sidelines of COP28 Summit (Twitter Photo)

This was the first in-person meeting between the top leadership of the two countries since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict on October 7 and was held even as Israel resumed its attacks on Gaza following the end of a truce. India has condemned both the terror attacks by the Hamas that triggered the conflict and civilian casualties in the fighting.

Herzog and Modi exchanged views on the Israel-Hamas conflict, and the Prime Minister expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in the October 7 terror attacks and welcomed the release of hostages, a readout from the external affairs ministry said.

Modi reiterated the need for “continued and safe delivery” of humanitarian aid for the affected population and emphasised “India’s support for a two-state solution and early and durable resolution of [the] Israel-Palestine issue through dialogue and diplomacy”, the readout said.

Also Read: PM Modi proposes to host COP33 in India in 2028

Herzog congratulated Modi on the success of India’s G20 presidency and welcomed the launch of the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).

At least 100 people have been killed since Israel resumed its attacks on the Gaza Strip on Friday. Close to 15,000 Palestinians, including thousands of children, have been killed in Israel’s bombardment of Gaza, while another 1,200 Israelis have been killed in the attacks by Hamas.

The Israel-Hamas conflict also figured in a bilateral meeting between Modi and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders reviewed wide-ranging bilateral ties and exchanged views on the conflict, the external affairs ministry said.

Modi thanked President Mohamed bin Zayed for co-hosting the high-level event on the Green Climate Programme (GCP) at COP28. He invited the UAE leader to the Vibrant Gujarat Summit to be held in India in January.

Modi also met United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres on the sidelines of the COP28 Summit and exchanged views on the priorities and concerns of the Global South related to climate action, climate finance, technology and reforms of the multilateral governance and financial institutions, including the UN, the external affairs ministry said in a separate readout.

He thanked Guterres for his support during India’s G20 presidency and highlighted the country’s progress in achieving climate goals.

Guterres appreciated India’s efforts in areas such as sustainable development, climate action, reforms of multilateral development banks, and disaster management under its G20 presidency. He welcomed India’s Green Credit initiative and said he would work with the country to build on the achievements of its G20 presidency and take them forward at the UN Summit of the Future 2024.

Also Read: ‘India struck a great balance between ecology and economy’: PM Modi at COP28

Modi interacted with several leaders from across the world on the margins of the COP28 Summit, including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe and King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain.

“An excellent interaction with UK PM @RishiSunak during the #COP28 Dubai Summit. Strong India-UK friendship helps create a better future for the coming generations,” Modi posted on X. In a separate post, Modi said he and Wickremesinghe had discussed various issues.

Modi also interacted with UK foreign secretary David Cameron and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, saying he admired their passion to work for sustainable development.

Interacting with PM @AbiyAhmedAli on the sidelines of #COP28. India values the longstanding friendship with Ethiopia, a relationship enriched by strong mutual cooperation.

He also met and interacted with outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the vice president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, and King Abdullah II of Jordan.