Panchang (April 29-May 5): Saturn Transit, Auspicious Muhuratas, Festivals

This week, Saturn will be transiting from Capricorn to Aquarius after an interval of more than two years. This is a noteworthy occurrence and will take precedence over all other fortunate occurrences unfolding during this period. All significant choices in our life must be planned in line with this movement of Saturn to reap positive outcomes. There are auspicious muhuratas available for marriage purchase of property and graha pravesh. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurat. An auspicious muhurat provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurat into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat : Auspicious days for tying the knot are May 2 (12:34 am to 5:39 am of May 3) and May 3 (5:39 am to 4:16 pm).

Griha Pravesh Muhurat : Auspicious muhurat for griha pravesh is on May 2 (12:34 am to 5:39 am of May 3).

Property Purchase Muhurat : It is an auspicious day to purchase a property or get property registration done on April 29 (5:42 am to 6:43 pm).

: It is an auspicious day to purchase a property or get property registration done on April 29 (5:42 am to 6:43 pm). Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: There are no auspicious muhuratas for purchasing vehicle this week.

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Saturn will enter Aquarius sign on April 29, 2022, Friday at 12:17 pm

Planetary war (graha yudh) between Jupiter and Venus on April 30, 2022, Saturday at 1:13 am

Venus will enter Uttara Bhadrapada nakshatra on April 30, 2022, Saturday at 5:05 pm

Mars will enter Poorva Bhadrapada nakshatra on May 4, 2022, Wednesday at 2:44 am

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Masik Shivratri (Friday, April 29): Shivaratri is great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri. It is believed that impossible and difficult task can be fulfilled by observing Masik Shivaratri fasts by the grace of Lord Shiva.

Vaishakha Amavasya (Saturday, April 30): Amavasya is new moon day in Hindu calendar. Many rituals are performed on Amavasya Tithi. Amavasya falling on Monday is known as Somvati Amavasya and Amavasya falling on Saturday is known as Shani Amavasya. All Amavasya days are appropriate to perform Shraddha rituals to appease ancestors. Amavasya day is also appropriate day to perform Kalasarpa Dosha puja.

Surya Grahan (Anshik) on Sunday, May 1: The eclipse would not be visible in India. No sutak needs to be observed by children, old and those facing health issues.

Parashurama Jayanti (Tuesday, May 3): Parashurama Jayanti is celebrated as birth anniversary of sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is believed that Parashurama was born during Pradosh Kala and hence the day when Tritiya prevails during Pradosh Kala is considered for Parashurama Jayanti celebrations. The purpose of the sixth incarnation of Lord Vishnu is to relieve the Earth's burden by exterminating the sinful, destructive and irreligious monarchs that pillaged its resources and neglected their duties as kings.

Akshaya Tritiya (Tuesday, May 3): It is also known as Akha Teej is highly auspicious and holy day for Hindu communities. Akshaya Tritiya is believed to bring good luck and success. It is believed that buying Gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and wealth in future.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

April 29 : 10:40 am to 12:19 pm

: 10:40 am to 12:19 pm April 30 : 9:00 am to 10:39 am

: 9:00 am to 10:39 am May 1 : 5:17 pm to 6:56 pm

: 5:17 pm to 6:56 pm May 2 : 7:19 am to 8:59 am

: 7:19 am to 8:59 am May 3 : 3:38 pm to 5:18 pm

: 3:38 pm to 5:18 pm May 4 : 12:18 pm to 1:58 pm

: 12:18 pm to 1:58 pm May 5: 1:58 pm to 3:38 pm

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

