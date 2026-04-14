Panchang Today, April 14, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

The day begins with a noticeable shift in it. Unlike some days, this one doesn't feel like a continuation. A sense of seriousness is still in the air, but it's moving. You may sense something is changing, even if you can't name it. The day carries that kind of turn. There is less excitement, but more hesitation. Read your Daily Panchang Today for April 14, 2026

That is partly because the mood is not only lunar today. The solar shift changes the tone beneath everything else. The day still needs attention and steadiness, but it doesn't feel closed. It feels like a threshold. Something is ending in one way and beginning in another.

Tithi The day remains in Krishna Dwadashi and shifts into Trayodashi just after midnight, around 12:12 AM on 15 April. Dwadashi usually carries a cleaner feel than the heavier tithis before it. It supports simplification, continuation, and making sensible use of what is already in your hands.

So this is not a day for emotional overcomplication. It is better to handle something directly if possible. You may feel more ready to let something go after it has served its purpose. Keeping it honest helps.

Nakshatra The day stays in Shatabhisha until about 4:06 PM, after which Purva Bhadrapada begins. Shatabhisha has a sharper quality. It tends to make you notice what is not working, what is unclear, or what needs distance before it can make sense.

As Purva Bhadrapada begins, the tone becomes more intense. After that, it may feel less outward. You may not want a surface-level conversation. You may prefer what feels real, even if it is quieter. That shift can make the evening feel more thoughtful than social.

Yoga The day runs under Shukla Yoga until 3:40 PM, and after that, Brahma Yoga takes over. The first half of the day feels cleaner and more active. It is easier to make progress when you know what you are doing.

After the shift, the energy turns more inward. Not slow exactly, but more reflective. If the first half helps you act, the second half helps you understand what the action actually means.

Karana Kaulava continues until 12:46 PM, after which Taitila carries the rest of the day until the tithi changes at night. With Kaulava, you can coordinate and make everyday decisions easily. Taitila brings more effort into the picture. It asks you to stay involved rather than drift.

So the day begins more manageable and becomes more demanding as it progresses, but not negatively. Intent is simply asked for later.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 5:57 AM, and sunset is at 6:46 PM. The day is broad enough to hold both work and reflection without feeling rushed from one end to the other.

Planetary Transits The most important shift today is that the Sun moves from Meena into Mesha at 9:39 AM, while the Moon remains in Kumbha. That combination gives the day an unusual balance. Moons keep some distance and perspective while Suns start new cycles. Though you feel thoughtful, there is a greater forward pull now.

The day feels like it's transitioning in a real way. This helps you make clearer decisions, especially if they're based on maturity instead of impulse.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurta from 4:27 AM to 5:12 AM, Abhijit Muhurta from 11:56 AM to 12:47 PM, Vijaya Muhurta from 2:31 PM to 3:24 PM, and Godhuli Muhurta from 6:54 PM to 7:16 PM. Out of these, Abhijit Muhurta is the cleanest for focused work, an important discussion, or a decision that needs a steady mind.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 3:31 PM to 5:06 PM. Yamaganda runs from 9:11 AM to 10:46 AM, and Gulika Kaal from 12:21 PM to 1:56 PM. Work can continue, but it is better not to begin something important during these windows if it can be avoided.

Festivals & Vrat The day is marked by Mesha Sankranti and Baisakhi, with some calendars also noting Sen Jayanti. That matches the feel of the day perfectly. It brings closure to a waning fortnight, but it is also an indication of a new solar cycle.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

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