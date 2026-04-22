The day arrives with more possibility than pressure. There is movement in it, but it does not have to become restless unless you let it. You may notice that your mind wants to engage quickly and get involved with what is in front of you. The better side of that energy is clarity. The day can help you get through pending work, sharpen your thinking, and give proper shape to something that has been loose or half-formed. When your attention is used well, the day becomes supportive. Panchang Today, April 22, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

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Tithi The day remains in Shukla Shashthi until 10:50 PM, and after that Saptami begins. Shashthi usually supports effort, movement, and practical involvement. It is not a day that rewards passivity for very long. Once you take hold of something, the day usually begins to cooperate with you.

That is why today works better when you stay engaged instead of drifting between too many things. If you commit to one task, one decision, or one clear direction, the day can carry that effort well.

Nakshatra The day stays in Ardra until 10:13 PM, after which Punarvasu begins. Ardra can make the mind active and searching. You may find yourself wanting clearer answers, better explanations, or a more honest understanding of whatever has been sitting in the background. That mental sharpness can be useful when it is anchored.

Once Punarvasu begins, the tone softens. The day becomes easier to settle into, and what felt mentally crowded earlier may begin to feel more manageable by night.

Yoga The day begins under Atiganda and moves into Sukarman at 9:08 AM. The first part of the morning may feel uneven, as if things need a little time to fall into order. After that, the current improves. Sukarman makes the day better for useful work, practical decisions, and steady involvement.

So the day is not difficult all through. It simply asks you not to waste the clearer stretch once it arrives.

Karana Balava continues until 1:20 AM, after which Kaulava carries the day until 10:50 PM, followed by Taitila. Kaulava helps with manageable handling. It keeps the day workable once the early hours are past. Taitila brings a more effort-based tone later on, which can help if something needs proper attention instead of casual handling.

Sunrise & Sunset

Sunrise is at 5:49 AM, and sunset is at 6:51 PM. The day is broad enough to hold both activity and reflection, though the mental pace may make it feel fuller than it looks on paper.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, and the Moon stays in Mithuna through the day. That combination brings sharpness, communication, and quicker thought. You may think fast and decide fast, which helps, provided you do not let speed replace care. When you slow down just enough to stay accurate, the day gives good use of effort.

Auspicious Muhurat The more supportive windows are Brahma Muhurta from 4:27 AM to 5:15 AM and Amrit Kaal from 12:56 PM to 2:25 PM. There is no Abhijit Muhurta listed for the day, which makes timing a little more selective than usual. That does not weaken the day. It simply means the clearer support comes in fewer windows.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 12:19 PM to 1:58 PM. Yamaganda runs from 7:27 AM to 9:04 AM, and Gulika Kaal from 10:42 AM to 12:19 PM. You can carry on with what is already in motion, but it is wiser to keep fresh beginnings outside these hours.

Festivals & Vrat The day is shaped more by Shashthi itself than by a larger festival peak. Its real strength lies in useful movement, clearer thinking, and giving your energy to what has actual value instead of noise. If you keep the day anchored, it can give you more than it first seems to promise.

Ishita (IshK Aura)

(Vedic Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Occultist, Life Coach, Psychologist)

Email: healingwithishita@gmail.com

Website: https://madhukotiya.com/

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