Panchang Today, May 02, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day

Something quieter may take over after the fullness of Purnima. The day does not feel empty, but it may ask for fewer reactions and cleaner words. Narad Jayanti brings attention to speech, devotion, wisdom, and the way a message travels once it leaves the mouth. A sentence said casually may still carry weight. If something needs to be said, say it with care. If it can wait, let it wait until the mind is clearer. Not every silence is avoidance today; some silence may simply give the right words time to form. Panchang Today, May 2, 2026: Auspicious and Inauspicious Muhurat for the day (Pinterest)

Also Read Khappar Yoga 2026: Astrologers warn some zodiac signs may face challenges from May 1 to June 29

Tithi The day runs in Krishna Pratipada until 12:50 AM on 3 May, after which Dwitiya begins. Pratipada after Purnima carries a softer inward tone. It is a good point to return to routine without dragging yesterday’s emotional weight along.

The day works better when handled simply. A small duty completed calmly may be enough. There is no need to explain every mood or reopen every matter that has already settled.

Nakshatra Vishakha Nakshatra remains active through the day. It brings direction, focus, and the wish to move toward something definite. A task, study plan, prayer routine, or commitment may feel easier when the next step is clear.

The same focus can also make people push too hard for an answer. Keep the direction steady, but do not hold it too tightly. A slower approach may still reach the right place.

Yoga Vyatipata Yoga lasts until 9:44 PM. Speech, timing, and sensitive matters should be handled carefully throughout the day. Review something before sending it out. A small delay may prevent a messy explanation later.

After 9:44 PM, Variyana Yoga begins. The night may feel more relaxed. Comfort, rest, prayer, or a quieter routine can help the day close without carrying too much forward.

Karana Balava remains until 11:49 AM, followed by Kaulava until 12:50 AM on 3 May. The first half suits steady work, study, and smaller duties that need patience rather than noise.

Once Kaulava takes over, small adjustments may become easier. A home matter, practical discussion, or message may settle better when nobody rushes the tone. Keep it plain and kind.

Sunrise & Sunset Sunrise is at 5:57 AM, and sunset is at 6:50 PM. The day has a simple working rhythm. It does not need too many additions. Finish what is already in front of you before adding another concern to the list.

Planetary Transits The Sun remains in Mesha, keeping initiative active. The Moon stays in Tula before moving toward Vrischika later, shifting the tone from balance to depth.

The day may begin with fairness and end with more private reflection. A conversation may start lightly and leave something deeper to think about by night. Give the evening a little quiet space.

Auspicious Muhurat Brahma Muhurta runs from 4:20 AM to 5:08 AM. Abhijit Muhurat is from 11:58 AM to 12:49 PM. Amrit Kaal falls between 9:24 PM and 11:10 PM.

These windows work well for prayer, study, reflection, and tasks that need a calm mind.

Inauspicious Timings Rahu Kaal falls from 9:10 AM to 10:47 AM. Yamaganda runs from 2:00 PM to 3:37 PM. Gulika Kaal is from 5:57 AM to 7:33 AM.

Routine work can be continued. Fresh beginnings, major purchases, travel starts, and sensitive decisions are better kept outside these timings.