Pisces Daily Horoscope for August 4 : Don't make any hasty plans

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) Simply make sure you are as secured against loss as you can. Theft may result in the loss of property. Don't make any hasty plans. You should engage in discussion to improve your bond. Make every effort to support your partner in maintaining a positive connection. It's possible that someone will step in and help you advance the project on your behalf. Utilize this outside influence to advance your work as much as you can today. You can also give focus to different genres to achieve more inspiration and the best success. You might experience some anxiety and restlessness. However, you will quickly feel stable once again after this brief phase is through. You should control your temper and be modest. In the long run, this will prevent the irritants in your conjugal relationship.

Pisces Finance Today Even if you take all the essential safety precautions and security measures, theft may still cause you to lose some belongings. However, if your possessions are insured, you won't need to be concerned because the cash loss would be minimal.

Pisces Family Today Perhaps today will be a better day in terms of home. You can resolve a number of problems in your domestic life that have been plaguing you for the last several days.

Pisces Career Today You'll be able to observe some developments at work today. This is especially true for tasks that have been put off for a while. You'll be relieved to learn that your efforts will provide the results you desire and that everything will work out in your favor.

Pisces Health Today You're uneasy and struggling to come up with an answer to your unexplained health diagnosis. Avoid attempting to find an explanation. When you notice yourself maybe becoming agitated, take a moment to unwind and breathe deeply.

Pisces Love Life Today Be mindful of the words you use and the things you say today. Even while it could be essential, it shouldn't be harsh. Even though you are still truthful, your loved one won't see things the same way.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

