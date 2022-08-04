Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 4, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Previous investments promise to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. This is an excellent time to realise your dreams on the business front. Health matters will be resolved satisfactorily. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. Travelling on a short vacation will be oodles of fun. A property may come into dispute and pit you against your own.

Love Focus: You can expect a romantic encounter, which will bring a warm glow to your heart.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You remain on a safe wicket on the financial front. Something you had initiated at work is likely to bring in the expected results. Health tips and guidance will do a whale of good for those trying to come back in shape. Mood swings of spouse can disturb the peaceful environment of home. A journey to meet someone may be undertaken. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to win the day for you.

Love Focus: A candlelight dinner or gift is in the offing as lover is all out to woo you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

An excellent investment opportunity may appear on the horizon. Your professional reputation will get a boost and add to your client’s list. Your attempts to achieve perfect health will shortly begin to show positive signs. Enjoying a picnic or excursion cannot be ruled out for some. You will be able to raise a loan to buy property that had caught your fancy.

Love Focus: Partner’s romantic inclinations are likely to be put on hold, as love is not on your mind.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, you will have enough to realise your fondest dreams! Some of you can be made in-charge of something important on the professional front. Healthy diet and exercise will be the key to your coming back in shape. Your popularity amongst family and friends is set to rise. Travelling with someone you like will help make a long journey short. You will have the money to invest in real estate, so acquiring property cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Some of you can start the search for a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Money from previous investments promises to keep your bank balance healthy. On the work front, you are likely to exceed your own expectations! Health issues will be resolved, as you strive for perfect fitness. Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Avoid driving in traffic or using busy roads on foot as stars are not favourable. A property gives good returns.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to have a lot of fun with lover in tow.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to manage your finances well and save too. Something you have initiated at work will come in for praise. You may find an interesting sporting activity, which promises to keep you in good health. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. A long journey will help you unwind and also prove interesting. Acquiring a new property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Love life is set to become promising as you find your mate.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: White

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A windfall can be expected by those indulging in speculation. You will have to overcome some issues that threaten to complicate matters at work. Being a choosy eater has its advantages, as you retain perfect health! Your domestic boat sails smoothly with minimum turbulence! Those planning a vacation will get lucky to get a good bargain. Value of your property is set to increase.

Love Focus: Love can tug at your heart strings to make you set out on a romantic adventure.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Light Gray

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You are on the path to achieving financial security by switching to saving mode. A positive development regarding a deal is foreseen on the business front. Bringing discipline back into your life will lead to perfect health. A long journey is likely to become interesting as you find like-minded fellow travellers. Renovation work may be taken up at home.

Love Focus: It is up to you how satisfied you want to be in your love life.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You remain in a happy situation on the financial front. You are likely to prove your mettle on the professional front and impress those who matter. Health, if not taken care of properly, may pose difficulties. Good planning will help some enjoy an outing with the family. An invitation to travel someplace exotic promises much excitement to some youngsters. Those aspiring for a roof over their head may come across a bargain they just can’t refuse!

Love Focus: Having loved and lost is certainly better than not having loved at all.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial situation gets strengthened as money flows in. A situation on the work front can embarrass you, if you don’t nip it in the bud. A lifestyle change may be tried by some to improve fitness. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. Indications of travelling abroad are quite apparent for some. You can start looking around for acquiring property as you have the financial power now.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy a ride with lover to someplace exotic.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Returns from a previous investment are likely to show improvement. Some new procedures instituted at work may prove a hindrance rather than a help. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find a distinct improvement in their condition. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Those travelling on a long journey are likely to find love. A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch someone’s eye and kick start a whirlwind romance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Some of you can opt for perfecting your professional skills. Take up a health activity to keep fit. Overspending may find some touching their savings. Family members will extend help to lessen your burden on the home front. Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. This is an auspicious day to acquire property. Your academic performance is likely to please you. Spending time in the comfort of your home is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Those seeking love are likely to stumble upon it soon!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

