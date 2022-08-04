Leo Daily Horoscope for August 4, '22: Money will come from different sources

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23) Money will come in from a variety of sources. From the financial rut you had been in, this is a wonderful shift. You shouldn't feel guilty about leaving the kids with their grandparents because they will have a blast doing so. Finding your weak areas now will be very beneficial to you later on in the employment market. Find strategies to expand your skill set today. Don't think too much about tensions because they are transient. This day is ideal for you to express your undying love to someone you deeply desire. You can meet the ideal person to affect your life right now if you're looking for someone to do so. Your life will be filled with pleasure and happiness when you fall in love.

Leo Finance Today: You might start to see some of your long-term investments pay off. If you work in a company that deals with grains or food items, today should be successful for you. All your hard effort will eventually pay off. These funds will be a very useful source of extra money.

Leo Family Today: You're most likely leaving town today for a brief getaway. You will have the chance to see your spouse again, share a few laughs, and come back feeling revitalized.

Leo Career Today: The next time you're looking for work, new skills will increase your employability. Although you could feel comfortable in your current position, you never know when you can find yourself unexpectedly forced to shift careers.

Leo Health Today: You might be prone to being carried away by some of the tensions. Try to keep your stress levels low today. To alleviate tension and foster harmony within, practice yoga and deep breathing exercises.

Leo Love Life Today: Love is in the air for you. If you're single, your chances of finding the right mate in this day and age are really good. You can choose this day to arrange the wedding date if you are engaged.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

