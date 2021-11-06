Pisces Daily Horoscope for Nov 6: Keep a check on your anger!

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

The coming days may bring duality in your life, which may seem like a roller coaster ride. But you need not worry as it may only bring positive changes in you. Challenges may be followed by a new ray of hope. A lot of surprises are in store for you - be it on the professional or personal front. Good things may start coming your way, giving you a chance to rejoice again. Focus your attention towards your priorities and situations might be under control. Handle tough circumstances calmly and take each step steadily towards success with luck on your side. Students might not be happy with their performance. Right now, is the perfect time to visit the outdoors and invest in a property.

Pisces Finance Today

On the financial front, you can expect a relaxing time as your business is flourishing and profits are flowing in. Your economic status is strong and steady, giving you enough cash to spend on items of luxury.

Pisces Family Today

On the domestic front, your changed attitude may fill the homely atmosphere with cheer. Taking special interest in the activities of children may help you lighten your mood and you may invest more time in carrying out homely chores.

Pisces Career Today

On the professional front, if you are employed in the service sector, you may need to be prepared for some tough times. Workload is likely to increase and your subordinates may not be available to lend you a helping hand.

Pisces Health Today

Your health may remain fine but you need to a keep a check on your anger issues. This could clash with your new meditation routine. Calming and breathing techniques may help you maintain good physical and mental health.

Pisces Love Life Today

Nurturing your romantic relationship may bring immense happiness and satisfaction. Giving time to your romantic partner may not only help in strengthening the ties but also bring intimacy and stability in the relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Beige

