Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 5: See what all things favour you

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, this is a good day and you may receive appreciation on the professional front. You are a determined and hard-working person and all your hard work will be paid off at work, so cheer up.

Your good financial condition will allow you to expand your business and explore investment opportunities in real estate. You should wait a bit longer if you are planning to invest money in the property market. Everything seems in sync except the love front, so try to understand your partner's feelings and be available for her/him.

What else is in store in your kitty? Take a read to find out!

Pisces Finance Today

You have various income sources that will keep your bank balance brimming. Some businesses will thrive and bring good profits for some. It's a good time to invest in stocks or mutual funds. Retailers can experience a good footfall and see an expansion in their customer base.

Pisces Family Today

Things will remain okay on the family front. Your busy schedule will keep you from attending a special event or celebration at home. Your partner will support your ideas and respect your decisions. You would need to invest some time building skills to pamper those around you – being blunt would just not be the right thing!

Pisces Career Today

You will shine at work by doing great by using your skills, smartness and creative ideas. Some may be able to impress clients with their communications. Some businessmen will get good deals and new clients.

Pisces Health Today

You will feel healthy and energetic today. Those who have been following a fitness regime will get desired results soon. Yoga will work wonders for aged people.

Pisces Love Life Today

There may be some difference of opinions between you and your partner, but you will be able to resolve to a mid-point soon as well. If you are going to propose to someone you like, you should wait a bit longer. Avoid being too vocal about things that make you uneasy – this is certainly not the right day or it may dent your relationship with the one you love! Watch Out!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Lavender

