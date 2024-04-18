 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts health woes for women | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts health woes for women

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 18, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for April 18, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Avoid big money decisions today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, settle the love-related problem to stay happy today.

Resolve love-related issues and also take up new official responsibilities where you may deliver the best results. Avoid big money decisions today.  Settle the love-related problem to stay happy today. Your professional performance will give the best outcome. Avoid big financial decisions today and minor health issues may exist. 

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: Avoid big financial decisions today and minor health issues may exist.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 18,2024: Avoid big financial decisions today and minor health issues may exist.

 

Pisces Love Horoscope Today 

Your lover may be short-tempered and their sudden reaction can cause tremors in the love life today. Be a good listener and apply a diplomatic attitude to stay happy in the relationship today. Some Pisces natives will fall in love today with someone at the workplace. However, married natives need to avoid office romance as things may go off the hand. Do not delve into the past and instead look ahead into the future. 

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

 

Pisces Career Horoscope Today 

Look ahead to enhance the professional performance. Minor hiccups will come up in the form of office politics. Eschew it to give the best at work. You may be promoted or will receive accolades for performance. Entrepreneurs can decide on new deals today. Businessmen can confidently launch new concepts today. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Those who plan to do higher studies at foreign universities will get one hurdle removed in the process. 

 

Pisces Money Horoscope Today 

There will be a severe shortage of funds to meet the expected expenditure. Today, you should not try the fortune in stock or speculative business. Those who are keen to sell off the property will see a good deal. Your relative may get into a fight over property and without a reason; you too will be forced to join in. Some businessmen will also expand their trade to foreign territories.

 

Pisces Health Horoscope Today 

Some females may develop gynecological issues today. There can be complications associated with the lungs and some Pisces natives would need surgery today. Be careful while lifting heavy objects. Have control over the diet and your menu should be rich in fruits and veggies. Ensure you drink plenty of water today. Seniors should not skip medicines and must consult a doctor whenever necessary.

 

Pisces Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  •  Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  •  Symbol: Fish
  •  Element: Water
  •  Body Part: Blood Circulation
  •  Sign Ruler: Neptune
  •  Lucky Day: Thursday
  •  Lucky Color: Purple
  •  Lucky Number: 11
  •  Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  •  Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  •  Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  •  Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &amp; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, April 18, 2024 predicts health woes for women
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On