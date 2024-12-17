Menu Explore
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024 predicts nice moments

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 17, 2024 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, December 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Overcome the challenges at work through a disciplined attitude.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not succumb to pressure today

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Ensure you spend more time in love and also keep your partner happy.
Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 17, 2024. Ensure you spend more time in love and also keep your partner happy.

Keep the love life free from egos. Overcome the challenges at work through a disciplined attitude. Be careful about the expenditure and health is good today.

New professional tasks will keep you busy. Devote more time to love today and ensure your lover is happy. Ensure you spend more time in love and also keep your partner happy. Both wealth and health will give you nice moments.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Express the emotions freely and your lover prefers you to stay together. You may also propose to the crush to get a positive response. The second part of the day is also good for introducing the lover to the parents to get their approval. You may rekindle the lost love after meeting up with the ex-flame today. But married people should be cautious to not destroy the married life. Some love affairs demand more communication.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

A client will specially ask for you for a new project which may also add value to your profile. If you are looking for a job change, you can prepare for it as the chance to get a good one is higher today. Students need to put in extra effort to clear examinations. Job seekers will be happy to know that they will crack job interviews with ease. Though some traders will make good profits, financial success may not bless all businessmen. However, things will be back on track in a day or two.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you are good today. Consider saving for the rainy day through smart investments including gold and real estate. You may consider buying electronic appliances. Some females will also love holding a celebration for friends that will require a decent amount. Entrepreneurs may successfully raise funds through promoters.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Avoid arguments within the family or at the office and this helps you have control over stress. You also need to be careful about your throat and stomach as ailments may trouble you. Some females may develop migraine or gynecological issues which would need medical assistance. You should also skip both alcohol and tobacco for a day to stay healthy. Some children will also have rashes on their skin today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

