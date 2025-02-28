Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2025 predicts a hike in salary

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, No storm upsets you Keep the love life intact and ensure you are a good listener. Consider new challenges at work that will help you grow in your career. Health is also good today. Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, February 28, 2025: Handle wealth smartly and also ensure your health is good today.

You are good in terms of love today. Your professional life will be smooth sailing with commitment. Handle wealth smartly and also ensure your health is good today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair intact through open communication. You should also spare time to spend together where you both may be expressive in terms of emotions. If you had any trouble in the past, today is the time to troubleshoot them. The second part of the day is good to make a call in the future. Office romance is not a good idea as it will compromise your productivity and family life. Married couples, especially females will find the interference of the spouse’s family often irritating. You both need to talk to resolve this problem.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Focus on the tasks as some crucial tasks will keep you hooked at the workplace till late hours. Your team will be impressed by your commitment and the senior managers will note this to consider for future assignments. Expect a hike in salary or even a change in role. You travel for job reasons while a few professionals will also visit the client's office. Entrepreneurs will be successful in signing new partnership deals that will work in your favor. Businessmen can confidently introduce new concepts without much pressure.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Be smart when it comes to financial matters. You will be prosperous as wealth will come today in different forms. You may consider investing in the stock market while some females will buy a new property. Consider buying the vehicle in the second part of the day. You will have expenses in the form of parties and celebrations.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Pregnant girls need to be cautious while boarding a bus or a train. Some seniors may complain about breath-related problems and this will need special care. Start a yoga session today as the day is auspicious for it. Children need to be careful as minor bruises may happen while playing. Minor allergies or infections can also impact routine life. You should also be careful while driving at night.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)