Wed, Aug 20, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for August 20, 2025: Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things

ByDr J.N Pandey
Updated on: Aug 20, 2025 04:55 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Some legal issues will be resolved today, which will improve the financial condition.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Take up every challenge with a smile

Settle the issues in the love affair and consider new tasks at work that will permit career growth. You should be careful about the financial activities today.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Today, the love affair will see some bright moments. No professional challenge will affect your performance. Both health and wealth are normal today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your love life tends to have friction today. A few natives, especially females, will have trouble with their partner throughout the day. Ensure you both spend more time together. There will also be issues related to egos. An old relationship will come back to you, but this can be a tricky one, especially for married people. A long drive at night will help you end the day on a romantic note. Married females may consider expanding their families today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Stay calm at team meetings and do not let emotions dictate things. Instead, be wise and diplomatic wherever they are needed. Some responsibilities will make you stronger and will also test your professional mettle today. You must also maintain a good relationship with the seniors and the HR team. Some finance, banking, and accounting professionals will have a tough time, while business developers may face the ire of clients. Businessmen will also be happy launching new ideas.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Despite minor monetary issues, the routine life will go as planned. Some legal issues will be resolved today, which will improve the financial condition. The second half of the day is good for donating wealth to charity, while some females will also invest in gold. You may clear all dues and may also be in a condition to render financial assistance to a needy person. Businessmen will find it tougher to raise funds, but partnerships can be helpful here.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with exercise. You should also be careful about the mental stress, and some natives will prefer yoga and meditation. It is good to avoid slippery areas and wet floors. You may also avoid lifting heavy objects in the evening hours. Keep a distance from office-related stress and do not consume alcohol today, as your health needs a better diet rich in fruits and vegetables.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
