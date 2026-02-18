Pisces Horoscope Today for February 18, 2026: Property inheritance is on the cards

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be careful about the steps Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Cut down the issues in the relationship with a positive attitude. Your professional life will see success today. Health issues may upset you today.

Be cool even while having disagreements in a love affair. Value the relationship and also put in efforts to meet the challenges at work. Handle money issues with sincerity. Your health has minor issues.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today Avoid harsh talks with your lover, as this can lead to turbulence in the love affair. You must be careful not to hurt the emotions of your partner today. Keep the love affair free from a third person’s interference that may also lead to chaos. Pick the second part of the day to give surprises in the love affair. Some females will also be happy rekindle an old relationship. However, this should not impact the current love affair. Married females may also consider expanding the family today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today The first part of the day is good to launch a new project or take up a new assignment. When the company assigns you a new task, realize that your profile is getting stronger. There can be minor ego-related issues in team projects, and handle this diplomatically. Government employees may be under pressure to do unethical tasks, but do not fall into it, as this may lead to trouble in the coming days. Businessmen dealing with antiques, food processing, tourism, transport, and cosmetics will see huge profits today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. You are good to buy a new property or to renovate the house. Some females will inherit a part of the family property, while seniors will be serious about dividing the wealth among the children. You may buy jewelry or electronic devices today. Entrepreneurs can launch new businesses, as there will be no shortage of funds.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today There can be health issues, and it is good to be careful when you have pain in the chest or bones, especially the elbows. Do not discuss the office at home, and always maintain a balance between the job and personal life. Children will suffer from a sore throat, viral fever, or coughing. Today is also a good day to quit smoking and alcohol consumption.

Pisces Sign Attributes Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)