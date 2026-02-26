Edit Profile
    Pisces Horoscope Today for February 26, 2026: Ensure you take up new responsibilities at work

    Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: You may also pick the day to attend job interviews.

    Published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:12 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Fill your schedule with positive thoughts

    Both your romantic and professional life will be good today. A safe handling of finances will make life better. Health will also be good today.

    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Take up new changes at work to prove your mettle. Continue showering love on the partner, and be careful when it comes to financial investments. Your health is also good today.

    Pisces Love Horoscope Today

    Devote more time to the lover, and this will strengthen the bonding. Maintain a positive attitude even while having disagreements. It is good to resolve all communication-related issues today. Avoid bringing up unpleasant topics while sitting together. Some females will be fortunate to make decisions on marriage. Office romance may sound appealing, but married females should not do this, as their marital life will be compromised.

    Pisces Career Horoscope Today

    Ensure you take up new responsibilities at work, which will lead to career growth. Healthcare, IT, aviation, human resources, legal, and hospitality professionals will see new options to move abroad. Your communication skills will work out at the negotiation table, especially while handling offshore clients. You may also pick the day to attend job interviews. Some entrepreneurs will launch new ventures but ensure not have legal tussles with local authorities. Students will also be successful in examinations today.

    Pisces Money Horoscope Today

    There will be relief from property-related arguments within the family. The second part of the day is good to buy shares. There are chances to renovate the house, while seniors will also consider dividing the wealth among children. You may also sell off a property or even buy a new vehicle. Traders will have relief in tax-related issues.

    Pisces Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will be good today. Add more leafy vegetables to the diet and stay away from alcohol for a day. Spend time with the family in the evening. This will keep you calm and composed. There can be issues associated with bones, and seniors must be careful today. Children need to be extra vigilant while crossing the road, especially in the second half of the day. Those who drive must be careful to avoid hilly terrains in the evening hours.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
