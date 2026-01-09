Edit Profile
    Pisces Horoscope Today for January 9, 2026: Do not compromise on the quality of work

    Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: It is a good time to update the resume on a job portal.

    Published on: Jan 09, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are an idealist

    Wait for surprises in the love affair. You may consider positive changes in your career. Prosperity permits smart investments. Your health will have issues.

    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Confirm you stay happy with the lover and the relationship is intact. Overcome every challenge at the workplace with confidence. You will see wealth today. However, your health will have issues.

    Pisces Love Horoscope Today

    Your relationship is good, and there will also be pleasant moments to cherish today. Consider the aspirations of the lover while you make crucial decisions. There will be minor issues associated with the ex-lover. You may also be in trouble over ego-related issues. Married females may find the interference of family members of the spouse annoying, and this must be settled by talking to the husband. Single male natives may find new love today.

    Pisces Career Horoscope Today

    You will be successful in meeting the professional expectations. Those who are into the automobile, IT, mechanics, biotechnology, healthcare, and electricity would receive tasks with tough deadlines. Do not compromise on the quality of work, as criticisms will come up from seniors. Today is a good time to update the resume on a job portal. There will also be instances where you will have issues with team members. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds today, while negotiations with clients can be a little tougher.

    Pisces Money Horoscope Today

    Financially, you are good. The second part of the day is good to buy a vehicle or a new property. You may settle a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Some females will inherit a part of the family property. There will also be instances where you will need to financially help a friend or sibling. Businessmen will have trouble related to returns. However, they will also succeed in raising funds through promoters.

    Pisces Health Horoscope Today

    Minor medical issues will be there, but the routine life will be unaffected. You will recover from some health issues, while seniors having issues associated with breathing will need medical attention. You may also have viral fever, bone-related issues, or infections in the eyes or ears. Doing yoga and some light exercises in the morning would be very beneficial as they give energy to the body and help keep health problems at bay.

    Pisces Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
    • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
    • Symbol: Fish
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Blood Circulation
    • Sign Ruler: Neptune
    • Lucky Day: Thursday
    • Lucky Color: Purple
    • Lucky Number: 11
    • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

    Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
    • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
    • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

