Pisces Horoscope Today for July 17, 2025: Those who want to quit their job can put down the paper

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in hard work and not in miracles Despite the internal issues, the love life will be good. Confirm you meet the professional requirements today. Minor medical issues may create issues. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Avoid personal egos in relationships today. New responsibilities at the office will keep you busy. Health issues may disturb you, but financially, you’ll be good.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

The relationship will have issues, and you will require strong communication with the partner to douse the fire. Ensure your partner expresses the feelings which will also help in strengthening the bonding. Some females will receive proposals while at a party or at an official event. Those who are on the verge of break-up will overcome the crisis today. Married females may get conceived and this can be used as a good opportunity to start a family. Avoid office romance as this can be troublesome for married females.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Minor productivity issues will be there, and it is crucial to convince the seniors about it. You should maintain a good rapport with the human resources team, which will be beneficial in handling the crisis. Those who are into profiles related to finance, design, marketing, and promotion will have a tight schedule. Those who want to quit their job can put down the paper in the first part of the day and update their profile on a job portal. Businessmen will meet up with new partners and will sign new deals.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Financially, you are good, but you should also be careful while making online payments while on vacation today. There will be minor payment issues with clients, and some females will sell off or buy a new property. It is good to settle a monetary issue with a friend and prefer safe investments, including the stock market. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds for trade expansions today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

There will be health issues, and you will require medical attention for bone-related issues. Females having gynaecological issues should consult a doctor. Some minors may fall and develop cuts, but there will be nothing serious. Avoid junk food as well as aerated drinks that will do more harm in the long run. You may also suffer from acidity, chest pain, or digestive issues.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

