Pisces Horoscope Today for November 28, 2025: Be cautious with your financial decisions today

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep ego out of life today Stay happy in your relationship. Continue giving your best efforts at the workplace. Your financial status demands more attention. Your health is also good. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

There is no scope for arguments in love life. Shower affection to the lover and you will see the results. Strive to perform diligently at work. Health issues will come up today. Confirm a healthy diet throughout the day.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Keep your love affair intact through open communication. Minor hiccups will come up in the form of egos, and you must be careful not to hurt the emotions of your lover. You may spend more time with your lover, and ensure you also support your partner in both personal and professional endeavors. Do not get into extramarital affairs that can hurt your family life. Married females may also seriously consider going the family way.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Keep a watch on the professional schedule. You must be ready to take up new responsibilities. Some tasks will demand working additional hours. Lawyers, medical professionals, and media persons will handle crucial cases that may also invite public attention. Those who aspire to get admission to a foreign university will see the chances of arriving. Entrepreneurs will be successful in raising funds through promoters. Maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

Financial issues will come up. Be cautious with your financial decisions today. Do not blindly go for speculative business. Instead, study the market and take the help of a financial expert. It is good to keep silent during property-related discussions within the family. Some females will buy electronic appliances and even home furniture. Businessmen may also have trouble raising funds for trade expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Be careful about your diet and do not lift heavy objects today. No serious health issues will come up, but some people may suffer from hypertension, cholesterol, and anxiety-related issues today. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Some children will also develop sinus-related issues today. Seniors will require medical attention for a sleep disorder. You must also be careful while using a wet floor.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

