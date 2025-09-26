Pisces Horoscope Today for September 26, 2025: Be ready to face minor relationship issues

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spread happiness around Put in efforts to keep the love affair alive and steamy today. Ensure you meet the professional expectations. Handle wealth smartly & health will also be fine. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the challenges in love today. Be careful at the office and settle the productivity issues. Do not overspend on luxury, but consider resolving the monetary issues of the past. There can be issues associated with health.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Be ready to face minor relationship issues. You should have more communication in the love affair. The second part of the day is crucial for new lovers, and there can also be minor issues in family life. Some love affairs will also get the approval of parents, while you must also consider giving personal space to the lover. Those who are in long-distance love affairs must focus on communication. Females attending events and functions may invite proposals today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

You should focus on the productivity, and there can also be issues associated with egos. Some contractors, civil engineers, and financial managers will also face crises related to principles. Be honest and ensure you do not compromise on principles. Do not be a victim of office politics. You may require travelling today for job reasons, while those who are in creative sectors may have a challenging time. Students will succeed in clearing job interviews today.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will be there. Be positive towards life and utilize the additional income for additional investments, such as the share market or speculative business. Some females will be a part of the family legal suit over property. You need to be careful while discussing financial affairs with friends, as there can be minor issues. Today is also a good day to donate money to charity.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

There can be health issues, and females with diabetes, chest infections, and asthma problems must be careful. You should be careful today while walking through slippery areas or while using the staircase. This is more applicable to seniors who may also develop pain in joints. Some minors may have diarrhea, vomiting, and viral fever, but they will not be serious. Ensure you have a healthy diet and get proper sleep.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)