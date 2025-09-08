Search
Mon, Sept 08, 2025
Pisces Horoscope Today for September 8, 2025: You may attend job interviews to secure a better package

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 08, 2025 04:11 am IST

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today: Some entrepreneurs will have issues with partners, and this needs immediate settlement.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Your smile will conquer the world

Express your feelings without inhibition in the love affair. Enjoy professional success and continue donating money to charity. Health demands attention.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Be cool even while having stress at home. Your commitment will work in a job. Controlling expenditure and health will also help prevent minor issues today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

You should not let a third person take a call in a love affair. The second part of the day is auspicious for single natives to propose to their crush. You may introduce the lover to the family and even surprise them with a gift tonight at dinner. You will love spending time together, and the second part of the day is also good to take a call on marriage. Be careful while giving opinions, as your lover may take them differently. Avoid arguments and also ensure you spend more time together.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Be cordial in the team and show a willingness to take up new tasks. Always be ready with the task before the deadline. Architects, interior designers, chefs, and government employees will spend more time at the workplace. You may also have to travel today for office purposes. You may also attend job interviews to secure a better package. Office politics is not your cup of tea today. Some entrepreneurs will have issues with partners, and this needs immediate settlement.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

The second part of the day is good to donate money to charity. This is the right time for those who are planning to sell their family or ancestral property. If you are keen to invest in stock trading and speculative business, take proper guidance, and this will bring in good returns. Businessmen will see funds from even foreign sources. You can contribute to charity today, while a few natives will also inherit a family property.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up. You will have chest-related issues, and females may also complain about mental stress. Minor natives may have a throat infection and viral fever that may disturb their day. You should also be careful while driving at odd hours today. Seniors may develop sleep-related issues that need medical attention. It is good to avoid adventure sports in rainy areas.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
