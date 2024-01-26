 Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 advises to invest on gold | Astrology - Hindustan Times
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 advises to invest on gold

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 26, 2024 advises to invest on gold

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 26, 2024 12:13 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for Jan 26, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Health is also positive today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Keep gossip away and focus on the goals

Have a happy love life accompanied by a successful professional one. Financial prosperity permits smart money-related decisions. Health is also positive today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, January 26, 2024: Have a happy love life accompanied by a successful professional one.

Explore love today and experience the best moments in the relationship. You will perform well at the workplace while financial prosperity and good health are major traits of the day.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your lover is sensible and expects you to be the same. Be a good partner and also be open in communication. Express the feelings unconditionally and also stay away from arguments. Minor disagreements may be there but this will not impact the love affair. There can be monetary disputes between couples and it is your responsibility to settle them amicably. Single Pisces natives will also fall in love today.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Handle the official challenges to overcome them before the day ends. You will see opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Some healthcare and hospitality professionals will have a busy day. Those who aspire to move abroad for the job will receive positive news. Businessmen can also expand their territories as this is a good time to invest in new areas and locations.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

You will see wealth coming in from multiple sources today. Prosperity promises a high standard of living. You may invest in a property or even buy a house today. Businessmen will see foreign funds today and can also go ahead with financial investments. The day is also auspicious to sign new partnerships which will bring in funds. Those who are keen to buy an automobile can pick the second part of the day. The first half of the day is good to buy gold as an investment.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

You may be happy to know that there will be relief from illness. Do not compromise on diet and do not take cheat meals. Skip both alcohol and tobacco while having more fresh juice. Be careful while boarding a train. Senior Pisces natives will prefer the company of friends and dear ones. You should spend more time with the family as this will do wonders for your mental health. While driving, keep the speed under the limit and always wear the seat belt.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

