Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024 predicts professional triumph

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 29, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces daily horoscope for March 29, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Be sensible while handling romantic issues.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, resolve the romantic issues on a positive note

Be sensible while handling romantic issues. Accomplish all professional tasks to be successful today at the job. Have control over financial dealings today.

Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, March 29, 2024. Your health will be normal today.

Resolve the romantic issues on a positive note. Professional success will be there but financial trouble exists. Your health is normal today.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Your romantic life will have ups and downs. Some female natives will see deception in the love life which may even lead to a break up. You may get the backing of parents and can also introduce the sweetheart to them. Single females can expect a proposal while attending a party or at an official function. Today is also good for a romantic dinner where you may surprise the lover with unexpected gifts.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

The first part of the day may not be productive at the office and this can annoy the seniors. However, you will be back on the track as the day progresses. Bankers, accountants, authors, architects, musicians, publishers, media persons, chefs, and lawyers will have a busy but productive day. IT professionals as well as graphics designers will be upset as the clients will want them to rework a completed project. Utilize the communication skills to stay in the good book of the management. Come out with innovative ideas that will add value to the profile.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

There can be minor financial issues that will impact the routine life. The return from previous investments may not be as expected. You should not invest in stock, trade, or speculative business today. Some friends or siblings may ask for financial assistance. However, do not lend a big amount as this can cause trouble in the future. Businessmen will be fortunate to raise funds for expansion to new territories.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Try to avoid eating oily food and food from outside as this may affect your health and may deviate you from the health plan you have set. Children should be careful while playing as minor bruises will be there. Viral fever, oral health issues, allergies, and colds will be normal among Pisces natives. Some seniors may develop pain in their joints. You should also drink plenty of water.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

