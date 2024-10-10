Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024 predicts chances of buying a home

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, go by the rules today Pisces Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: New tasks may keep the office life busy. Your health is in good shape.

Be cool in the love affair and ensure you meet the aspirations of the partner. New tasks may keep the office life busy. Your health is in good shape.

Overcome the challenges in the love affair and share splendid moments. Handle professional challenges successfully. There is prosperity in life and health is also good.

Pisces Love Horoscope Today

Today is good in terms of romance. You will get attracted to someone at college, the workplace, in the neighborhood, or at a party or official event. Keep egos out of the love affair and spend more time with the lover. You need to be sensitive towards the choices of the lover and this will have a positive impact. Those who are married need to give their partner personal space and refrain away from imposing decisions on them.

Pisces Career Horoscope Today

Take up new challenges without inhibition. Your commitment will be the major attribute that will play a major role in promotion or appraisal. Artists, painters, authors, and actors will have chances to exhibit the skill today. Keep egos in the back seat as you need to be professional while handling crucial tasks. Entrepreneurs need to be careful to not annoy the local authorities. Those who deal with leather, textiles, fashion accessories, food processing, and vehicles will find good returns.

Pisces Money Horoscope Today

There will be wealth at your side and you can seriously consider donating to charity. Today is good for resolving a monetary issue involving a friend. You may also consider investing in the stock market or speculative business. However, learn about the market before making serious investments. Traders will also receive good profits which will help in future investments. Your chances of buying a home are higher today.

Pisces Health Horoscope Today

Your health is good but some senior natives need to follow the medication as prescribed by the doctor and should also reduce their intake of sugar. You may develop pain in the ears or digestion issues today, especially in the second half of the day. Children having viral fever or cough-related issues will miss the class today.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)