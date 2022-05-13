Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Astrological Predictions for May 13, 2022

PISCES (Feb 20- Mar 20)

Dear Piscean born, you are the most chilled out and relaxed version of yourself today. You will keep every worry and tension out from your life. Be selective of your career choices and make no big mistakes while selecting the best one for you. It would also be best for you if you try challenging your own caliber and capability through this entire week. Bring in more productivity and positivity in your life. Stay focused and don’t fall for any outside distractions. You are going to win your game but all that you need is some focus and dedication.

Pisces Finance Today

Your business partner or a co worker can keep a strict eye on your financial activities. Therefore you must stay vigilant of your surroundings and don’t make your planning and wealth related decisions in a jiffy.

Pisces Family Today

Ask for the advice of your elderly members and senior persons in the family before starting up a new deal with whatsoever stream. Being emotionally dependent on others is also going to bring you good results.

Pisces Career Today

You may feel that there is rising feeling of competition and jealousy developing in your co workers and they might turn out as your big opponents today. be very sure of what you speak and what you do and especially in front of them.

Pisces Health Today

Your arm and back muscles can give some pain. Massaging with a good body oil will help and also pressing the right acupressure points can relax your tired muscles.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse is feeling romantic and they may plan for a big surprise for you. All you need to do as per your love horoscope is to give them the right support and love. Don’t complain for small things not done, try to be ignorant of petty issues in your romantic life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

