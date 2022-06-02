Pisces Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 2, 2022 states, spend wisely

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) You are likely to be emotionally stronger, and your sympathetic nature may help you maintain mental stability on the health front. Your professional life is likely to thrive. Your work ethic may be unrivalled, and you are likely complete all assigned tasks. Your spontaneity in love may win your partner’s heart. Your mutual affection and trust may draw you two closer together. On the other hand, you might need to keep a close eye on your finances. Your profit mantra is likely to be spending wisely. Your family life remains moderate. You might be able to spend time with your loved ones. Unexpected situations are likely to cause your vacation plans to be thwarted. Keep your choices open and make arrangements for later. Dealing in real estate at this time may result in losses. Students may have a successful academic year.

Pisces Finance Today Although your financial status seems stable, you need to exercise caution while spending. Your reserve cash inflow is likely to help you invest in a new firm. However, do not rely on it entirely as huge profits may not be guaranteed.

Pisces Family Today Your family life is likely to be worthwhile, except for the times when you and your loved ones may not get along well. Avoid unpleasant thoughts and make efforts to bring back peace, love and affection in your happy domestic setting.

Pisces Career Today A fresh new opportunity to expand your skill set is likely to present itself. You may get a chance to work on a new project in the office. Fresh graduates, in search of a new job, are likely to hit it rich in their respective career fields.

Pisces Health Today On the health front, the day appears to be promising. Except for weather-related allergies, you may be free of serious ailments. You are likely to be energetic, which you can channel into martial arts or strenuous workouts.

Pisces Love Life Today Those suffering from a shattered heart may find their romantic partner wanting to reconcile. Give them a chance and start afresh. Singles are likely to form an exciting relationship with a suitable partner in the near future.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Lavender

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

