Pisces Horoscope Today, December 20, 2022: No turmoil predicted

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces, today may be a lucky day for you as things may be good on all spheres of life. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may inherit an ancestral property and this may give a boost to your financial situation. There may be an upsurge in your expenses but you may not find them difficult to manage. Your family may understand your priorities and may not assign you unnecessary tasks. Your career may go the way you had desired. It may be a smooth journey for you. Practicing yoga and eating a healthy diet may do good to your health. You may regain your strength and immunity.

Pisces Finance Today

You may feel very strong financially as you may make huge profit in a property deal. You may look for new investments to secure your child’s future. There may be a small amount of money that you may donate as charity. Money may be important for you but you may also believe in helping the needy.

Pisces Family Today

Family Day may be the mantra today for all Pisces people. You may take your loved ones for a movie and shopping. You may indulge in buying all that may make your family happy. The entire day may be happy, satisfying and peaceful.

Pisces Career Today

Pisces, you may be happy with your work. It may not be your passion but it may give you peace of mind. You may take up some trainings to improve your skill set. People around you may be content with your work.

Pisces Health Today

You may feel good both internally and externally. You may make some improvements in your lifestyle and these may be reflective in your personality. Stay away from any kind of stress and you may see the glow on your face.

Pisces Love Life Today

Pisces, your spouse may present you with a gift today. You may have a wonderful time with him/her on this special day. The two of you may go for some adventure activities. The fun and excitement may bring you closer to each other.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

