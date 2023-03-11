Pisces Horoscope Today, March 11, 2023: Know your career predictions

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you must protect your mental and physical well-being Pisceans. It can be a rough time and you may have to pull up your socks to deal with it. Prioritize your health above all. Financially, you may be quite stable. Its better to get your financial decisions wetted out from a professional consultant. Although, real estate looks like quite a lucrative field right now. College graduates have a good chance of finding a part time job to supplement their finances. Financially, you may get multiple opportunities to maximize your financial gains. Things can get a little challenging on the work front. Unrealistic expectations can stress you out. Employed professionals may think about switching. Family remains to be a source of comfort. You may form a strong alliance with the youngsters of the house to win a fun debate at home. Love can be your priority right now. You might experience a lightbulb moment that will help you see things clearly. Going for a solo trip can lead to an epiphany and is therefore highly recommended.

Pisces Finance Today

Hiring a financial consultant should be on your radar right now. You may have to manage ample financial gains from investments and getting some professional help can ease things up. Your financial situation is likely to improve with time.

Pisces Family Today

Creating joyous moments with family members shall be your priority. You may enjoy the love and support of your elders. Taking your kids on an educational tour can remind you of your childhood. Nostalgia may hit you really hard.

Pisces Career Today

Things can get a little rough at work as you become the bait for petty politics. Remember to rise above all this and stick to your guts. Your senior may have seem unrealistic expectations set on you. Resilience may help you sail through this time.

Pisces Health Today

You may struggle to strike a balance between your work and health. Prioritize your health above everything and don’t let minor comforts come your way. Keep a healthy routine and stick to it to see the results in the future.

Pisces Love Life Today

Cupid may have struck you with its bow as you feel the rush of passion in your heart. The time is right to take your relationship to the next level. Things can end up getting quite passionate with you and your partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

