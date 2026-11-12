Pisces Horoscope Today, November 12, 2026: A new venture and family support may bring encouraging opportunities

You may decide to take part in spiritual or religious work today, giving the day a meaningful shared purpose. Your children will encourage and support you, filling you with happiness through their involvement in your life. Their study progress will be satisfactory, adding another reassuring note to family conversation. The Moon begins the day in Scorpio in your ninth house, bringing a teacher, an elder, or a journey into focus and creating a good mood for study, then moves around midday into Sagittarius in your tenth house, helping work get noticed and public-facing tasks go well. Your attention will move from understanding something more deeply to taking an active place in the day. The connection between learning and doing will feel natural, with family happiness remaining a steady source of encouragement.
Pisces Love Horoscope Today
Romance will be strong today, and your affection toward your spouse will rise. You will feel more inclined to express the warmth that ordinary responsibilities sometimes leave unspoken. A familiar moment together will carry greater emotional weight because you will be fully involved in it. Children's support will add to the sense that home is a source of happiness. Their satisfactory study progress will give you a pleasing subject to share with your spouse. The day's relationship promise is direct: affection will grow, and you will enjoy feeling connected to the people closest to you. Shared participation in something meaningful may also appeal.
Pisces Career Horoscope Today
This is a good day for business owners to launch a new venture. Work that puts you before other people will go well, and your contribution will get noticed as the day develops. A discussion connected with learning or guidance will also hold your interest. Mercury in Libra, your eighth house, is retrograde and brings private questions, messages, and deeper study into focus. You will want to understand what lies behind an explanation, particularly when a matter feels complicated. For students, the good mood for learning will make it easier to engage with a subject. Children's progress will be satisfactory, with encouragement at home forming part of that atmosphere. A new business beginning has favorable support today, while study benefits from your willingness to give a question sustained attention.
Pisces Money Horoscope Today
A new venture will give business owners a constructive financial focus, though the favorable opening does not specify an immediate return. You will think about what is needed to get an idea into motion and how it fits your existing resources. Rahu in Aquarius, your twelfth house, stirs appetite and sudden interest in private pursuits and spending, making something outside the usual routine particularly absorbing. Watch restless spending when that interest grows quickly. The day's stronger promise lies in a business beginning and useful public activity. Financial thinking will feel clearer when it stays connected to the purpose of the venture you are considering.
Pisces Health Horoscope Today
Health will be normal, allowing you to take part in the day's usual activities. Happiness from your children and rising affection for your spouse will contribute to a warm emotional atmosphere. Your private thoughts will still want some space, particularly when a new interest has caught your attention. A quiet interval will suit that inward pull. The change toward more visible activity later in the day will make you conscious of how you move between personal reflection and public responsibilities. You will have ordinary routines to return to after the day's more absorbing conversations.
Tip for the Day: Give your new venture focused attention and keep private spending deliberate today.
Teaching and practising Astrology, Vastu, and Numerology for more than three decades, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is a senior Vastu consultant, Vedic astrologer, researcher, educator and corporate mentor. Born in the sacred region of Vindhyachal Shakti Peeth, situated between Prayagraj and Varanasi, Dr Achary Kalki Krishnan is considered one of the most respected, knowledgeable, and qualified Astrologers and Vastu consultants of India.
Experience and Areas of Work
More than three decades of teaching, practice, consultation and research in Vastu Shastra, Astrology and related disciplines
Delivered thousands of correct predictions about Indian Elections, Rise of Anna Hazare’s movement, the Political success of Narendra Modi and Arvind Kejriwal, Commonwealth Games, the Indian Monsoon and many more. Recent ones being Pope Francis' demise, the Air India Crash, the collapse of Zomato, FIITJEE, etc
Astrology- and numerology-based guidance for individuals, families and businesses
Residential, commercial, corporate, institutional and industrial Vastu consultation
Strategic consultation for startups, established enterprises and large corporate organisations
Development of practical, non-demolition Vastu correction methods
Developed the concept of Astro Vastu, an approach that combines Vastu Shastra with Astrology
Only Vastu Consultant to have a Patent in Vastu Analysis methodology, currently followed all around the Globe.
Brand-name, logo and corporate-identity consultation through the principles of Logo Shastra, a unique and proven concept created by him for Corporate Success
Participation in national and international conferences, seminars and academic programmes
Presentation of research papers on Vastu Shastra, temple architecture and the scientific interpretation of traditional principles
Serving clients in more than 100 countries
Clients include Infosys, DLF, Medanta, Shiv Nadar Group, Jakson Group, Ahluwalia Group, Vardhman Group and Lakhs of other corporates, celebrities, and who’s who
Mentor and guide of AstroDevam Private Limited, the most premium organisation in the field of Astrology, Vastu, Numerology, etc.
Academic and Professional Qualifications
Achary Kalki Krishnan’s educational background brings together modern professional studies and traditional Indian knowledge systems. His qualifications include:
B. Com., LL. B., ACMA/AICWA from India’s premier institutions
Jyotish Shastri, Jyotish Visharad
Jyotish Vachaspati by ICAS in recognition of his three-decade-long Astrology Teaching
Master of Arts in Dharmashastra, Vedic Karmakand and Jyotish from Gurukula Kangri Vishwavidyalaya, Haridwar
UGC-accredited Assistant Professor, Dharmashastra
PhD in Astrology from Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University
Research and Academic Contribution
Beyond his breakthrough doctoral research on psychiatric disease in the light of astrological parameters, Achary Kalki Krishnan has presented research papers at many Universities on subjects like:
Gita and Mental Health
Vastu Shastra: Scientific Dimensions
Scientific Validity of Vastu Principles
Temple architecture and its relationship with Vastu principles
Environmental protection through traditional Vastu concepts
Core Areas of Expertise
Vedic and predictive astrology
Residential Vastu
Commercial and corporate Vastu
Industrial and factory Vastu
Institutional and office Vastu
Non-demolition Vastu correction
Astro Vastu
Numerology and name correction
Logo Shastra and energy-aligned logo design
Brand naming and corporate identity
Birth-time rectification
Muhurta and business decision consultation
Vedic rituals, Yagya and remedial measures
Gemstone, Rudraksha, Yantra and pyramid consultation
Reiki and Pranic Healing
Graphology and Numero-Graphology
More about him can be known at https://www.astrodevam.com/achary-kalki-krishna.html, and he can be contacted through email astro@astrodevam.comRead More