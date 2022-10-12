Pisces Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: Happiness on the cards

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Dear Pisces, you may have an amazing day today as there may not be any issues on any front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may enjoy your financial health and may invest in more projects to further enhance your regular earnings. Buying a new property may be on the cards. Your family may be happy because of your rising reputation in work place. They may bless you with more achievements and prosperity. You may plan your time and fulfill all domestic responsibilities. There may be no hindrance on the work front. Your boss may be satisfied with your work. You may be more conscious of your health. You may not skip your regular health check-up. You may also follow a strict oil-free diet.

Pisces Finance Today

You may get to know of a new business deal and you may decide to invest in that. Your funds may show exceptional growth. You may make a wise decision regarding a property deal. Because of good inflow of money, you may plan to buy a better living space for your family. There is a strong chance that you may inherit unexpected wealth and property from a distant relative.

Pisces Family Today

You may make a sincere effort to do something entrusted upon you on the domestic front. You may plan to take a break from work and go on a fun trip with family members. You may have a wonderful time with your near ones.

Pisces Career Today

Today, may be a routine work day for you. You may not be in a mood to devote extra time at workplace. You may try to win the trust of your superiors and may get the desired position. You may be successful in your way of work.

Pisces Health Today

You may maintain your health and also be more confident. To feel better, you may work towards increasing harmony. You may place special emphasis on your digestive health. You may plan and adopt a healthy diet.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your beloved may be in line with you on an important financial matter. You may be happy because of this attitude. You may listen to your partner peacefully. You may proceed with the advice of your loved one.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

