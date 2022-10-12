Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Pisces Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: Happiness on the cards

Pisces Horoscope Today, October 12, 2022: Happiness on the cards

horoscope
Published on Oct 12, 2022 12:11 AM IST

Horoscope Today for October 12 to read the daily astrological prediction for Pisces. You may plan to take a break from work and go on a fun trip with family members.

Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 12, 2022: Dear Pisces, you may have an amazing day today as there may not be any issues on any front.
Pisces Daily Horoscope for October 12, 2022: Dear Pisces, you may have an amazing day today as there may not be any issues on any front.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Dear Pisces, you may have an amazing day today as there may not be any issues on any front. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may enjoy your financial health and may invest in more projects to further enhance your regular earnings. Buying a new property may be on the cards. Your family may be happy because of your rising reputation in work place. They may bless you with more achievements and prosperity. You may plan your time and fulfill all domestic responsibilities. There may be no hindrance on the work front. Your boss may be satisfied with your work. You may be more conscious of your health. You may not skip your regular health check-up. You may also follow a strict oil-free diet.

Pisces Finance Today

You may get to know of a new business deal and you may decide to invest in that. Your funds may show exceptional growth. You may make a wise decision regarding a property deal. Because of good inflow of money, you may plan to buy a better living space for your family. There is a strong chance that you may inherit unexpected wealth and property from a distant relative.

Pisces Family Today

You may make a sincere effort to do something entrusted upon you on the domestic front. You may plan to take a break from work and go on a fun trip with family members. You may have a wonderful time with your near ones.

Pisces Career Today

Today, may be a routine work day for you. You may not be in a mood to devote extra time at workplace. You may try to win the trust of your superiors and may get the desired position. You may be successful in your way of work.

Pisces Health Today

You may maintain your health and also be more confident. To feel better, you may work towards increasing harmony. You may place special emphasis on your digestive health. You may plan and adopt a healthy diet.

Pisces Love Life Today

Your beloved may be in line with you on an important financial matter. You may be happy because of this attitude. You may listen to your partner peacefully. You may proceed with the advice of your loved one.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope pisces + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope pisces + 3 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out