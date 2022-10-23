Pisces Horoscope Today, October 23, 2022: Prepare yourself for a rough day

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Pisces natives will need to pull up their socks to get through the day. Daily Astrological Prediction says, On the professional front, subordinates are likely to aid in completing an outstanding project on time. Any past-due arrears or fees should eventually be paid to you, boosting your savings. You might find yourself getting irritated easily today; if so, try channeling that anger into a sport. It's possible that yelling at those closest to you may only make things worse. This could put a strain on your relationships. Pisces natives can set their sights on an upcoming trip abroad. If you want your vacation to stand out as a highlight, however, careful and ahead-of-time planning is essential. You should try to avoid getting caught in any logistical snafus. Entrepreneurs, especially those in the real estate industry, could be in for a prosperous period, with a big land deal expected to yield a handsome profit. Added career-related pressure from loved ones is a common experience for today's students. However, trying too hard is never a good idea.

Pisces Finance Today

It's possible that Pisces natives may be able to save more money and become financially secure. The stock market and other forms of investment speculation should be avoided. Don't second-guess yourself; you already know what kinds of investments would be best for you.

Pisces Family Today

Pisces natives’ loved ones at home may be particularly emotionally taxing. You'll need a steely resolve to meet the high expectations of those around you. Relationships with siblings require special attention because of the potential for misunderstandings.

Pisces Career Today

In the workplace scenario, Pisces individuals will need to move quickly and produce results. Make an in-depth strategy for how you can improve your situation and finish up any unfinished business. Those who work with words—whether in writing, editing, publishing, or even just marketing—can expect to do well.

Pisces Health Today

Take precautions to avoid any kind of harm to your body while engaging in strenuous exercise. Rest as much as you need to. Relax more; your body and mind both need it. Your body may not respond well to a rapid weight loss diet.

Pisces Love Life Today

Finding love and keeping it is challenging. Today is a great time to propose marriage or publicly declare your love. This could be the beginning of a new romantic adventure for you. It's possible that some of you might have developed feelings for a coworker or friend who you just met. Never act in haste, Pisceans!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

