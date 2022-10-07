Pisces Horoscope Today, October 7, 2022: Be cautious during property deals

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20) It seems to be a good day; you just need to be careful while dealing with a property issue. An ancestral property may become the cause of stress or dispute between relatives. You may have to play a role of peacemaker in order to sort out the matter. Your excellent health may make you feel energetic and give you hopes to try something new today. Some may show interest in painting, skating and crafting. Homemakers may show interest in gardening.

You may renew your health insurance policy today. Your work life seems excellent and you may impress your clients with your presentation skills. You may have become an important resource for your team, so value your worth. Love birds may have a fun-filled and wonderful evening today. Engaged couples may be busy in wedding planning and go for shopping and dining out. Some may travel with relatives and find the trip a bit tiring and boring.

What lies further? Unfold now:

Pisces Finance Today: It seems to be a moderate day. You may find it hard to get outstanding or stuck payment cleared. Some may also end up buying things that are not really necessary.

Pisces Family Today: This is not a good day. A rift between you and your spouse is indicated that may cause you stress. You may have to stay away from your family due to some business trips.

Pisces Career Today: This is an excellent day. Your outstanding performance may get you appreciation from your boss. Some may join professional courses.

Pisces Health Today: Things may go smoothly on the health front. You may meet your friends and spend quality time. Some may also enjoy massage therapy or hair spa today.

Pisces Love Life Today: It may be easy for you to get along your partner with favorable planetary energy. You may find many things to do and enjoy together. Your partner may also make romantic gesture today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON