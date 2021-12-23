Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 23: Romance on cards!Dear Sagittarius,

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A mind of peace, flexibility, independence and wildness makes a complete Sagittarian. Sagittarians are well known for being the wild children of the zodiac. Sagittarius natives are assertive and compassionate personalities. Sagittarians may always be focused on the bigger picture, the greater good, and if people's feelings get in between the way, then Sagittarians may not be concerned about them so much. Sagittarians are enthusiastic and curious about life and the world. Today is going to be a wonderful day of cocktails with love, romance and money. But Sagittarians must make sure that you do not sign any property deals as it might be unlucky for you. Now let's see how your stars have planned your overall day.

Sagittarius Finance Today

This could be your moderate day in the case of finance. You may get a sufficient amount that may fulfil your needs and requirements. The schemes which come to you may not be so worthy, so think wisely before stepping into them.

Sagittarius Family Today

Today your day with your family may be spent satisfactorily. Help from you may be expected to lift some of the heavy things while shifting your friend's home. Try not to neglect to help your loved ones. This may be appreciated in the future and act as a plus point to you.

Sagittarius Career Today

Today you may be knocked upon by good opportunities. Students waiting for their results to come may expect good scores.

Sagittarius Health Today

Today you may decide to add nutritional meals to your menu. Try to manage the right timing of your sleep. This may bring happiness and restore your peace of mind.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Today you may decide not to quarrel on silly matters that may lead to misconceptions. You may find a better partner than you had imagined. Mutual trust and love might increase.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

