Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for December 6: An amazing day ahead

Sagittarius (Nov 22- Dec 21)

Sagittarius has a symbol of the Archer. They are a free-spirited individual who is upfront and outspoken. It is easy for a Sag to make friends from different walks of life. They carry a stream of optimism wherever they go. They are restless, adventurous, and curious human beings. A Sagittarius can come across as a non-caring individual where in reality they are full of emotions. Their fire sign gives them all the fiery qualities such as boldness, impulsiveness, and quick temper. You love to go out and meet new people from different cultures. You are supportive friends to have.

Sagittarius Finance Today

This day can be considered a 'good investment day'. The stars are in your favour today, you can expect good monetary gains out of the investments you may make today. Also, you may receive some good news related to your existing investments.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family is seeking your presence. Pamper them with good food and good 'family time today. 'You have a great sense of humour, and this quality can be helpful today to entertain your family and spend some time with them.

Sagittarius Career Today

If you're seeking a job, you can expect a call from HR or can be shortlisted in the company you interview today. If you're already working somewhere, expect a good day in the office, maybe you will be recognised for your idealistic approach at work.

Sagittarius Health Today

Today can be an alarming day for your health. You may feel uneasy or dizzy all day due to the mental pressure you must be taking from past days. You should start focusing on your health to avoid major health issues.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

You can get into a big argument today with your partner. This is going to emerge from a pointless issue but can affect your relationship adversely. Singles, expect a fight with someone really close to you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

