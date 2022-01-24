Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 24: Analyze the things calmly

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

There are immense opportunities during the course of the time for progress in life. Make full use of the same. Do not deny when help comes from different quarters. You need somebody to hang on to in times of need. Rely on your immediate family and friends for this. You would be in a winning status for most of the time ahead with their total support. Make efforts to detangle the problems in life of those around you.

Sagittarius Finance Today

You seem to be in a major phase of your life which calls for much material spending. Hence you need to earn a lot to keep things moving. But make a note that do not bite more than you can chew. There would not be much inflow from secondary means of finances.

Sagittarius Family Today

You may feel heated up due to some ongoing circumstances but take a look at the past and realize who it was that taught you to value relationships, to communicate. Ask yourself who was with you up every time you failed or fell. Analyze the things calmly and you might already know what to do

Sagittarius Career Today

Your creative works might gain recognition and support for now. But be sure that your ego does not go to your head. You might need to stoop down to the level of others in order to understand them fully. Try to throw out your authoritarian attitudes.

Sagittarius Health Today

The day may see you in good health, cheer and loads of high voltage energy. The day seems to bless you with good health. Set a reasonable limit and do not expect too much from your spouse or partner. A subtle approach shall work wonders in relationships.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

When it comes to rifts and misunderstandings in life, be open to dialogues as it would be able to help mend fences. You may be able to see relationships in a new light. Try not to take hasty judgments with your partner. Those staying single may get the opportunity to meet the man/ woman of their life.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

