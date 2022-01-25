Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Jan 25: Take care of your health

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Introduction: You should not start any kind of new business right now. But if you want to do so you should get some help from a senior in your business. Take care of your health as it can go to some serious diseases. There will be growth in your career, and you will get economic benefits from it. You will have many unusual and new experiences today. You will feel the need to be loved by your partner so you should be expressive about it. Your financial, mental, and physical health will be in great shape. Take some time off from work and enjoy a short trip.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Finance Today: Your financial status will improve this you and you can invest in gems and jewelry. It is also indicated that you can gain ancestral property and you can also spend some money on your family functions.

Sagittarius Family Today: today will tell you a lot of new things and you will be able to have some new and unusual experiences. Your children or your romantic relationship can make you have a new kind of lifestyle.

Sagittarius Career Today: Today will be less than average for you. Those who are looking to start a new business should postpone it for quite some time and you should avoid any kind of heavy investment.

Sagittarius Health Today: Due to some of your social commitments you might not be able to have your food on time and this can cause some problems to your health. You should try to regulate your food habits and eat your food on time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagittarius Love Life Today: There will be no significant changes for you today and you will be spending a lot of time with your partner. Your partner's love will be offering you more power, romance, family, and authority.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026