Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 20: Be a little productive

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Day can be quite productive if you plan it wisely. Just avoid travelling today. This is the high time to honor your professional commitment and use your capabilities in order to pursue your goals. Huge progress is foreseen on the financial front. Those who have been planning to start new business, they should take step towards it.

Some may spend on luxury items and comfort or buy some items for office or home. You may feel lots of pressure at work, but you may make the things work smoothly with your approaches and reduce the pressure. You may easily handle the major responsibilities on the family front. Appreciation from your spouse or lover is predicted, so be ready for lots of compliments.

Sagittarius Finance Today

This is a good day on the financial front. Your past investment may reap rewards for you. Some may spend on luxury items or plan an abroad trip. Try to expand your income sources.



Sagittarius Family Today

This is an excellent day on the family front and you may get a chance to meet old contacts. You may splurge on kids or plan something big for your spouse or parents.



Sagittarius Career Today

This is a moderate day on the professional front and all the work challenges may be overcome with your bold actions. You may get appreciation from seniors or colleagues today.

Sagittarius Health Today

Health-wise, this is a moderate day and you may decide to treat your taste buds by eating your favorite food. Try to avoid cold beverages or alcohol. You should be careful while driving as unexpected damage is foreseen.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

This is a good day on the love front. Those who are single may find someone and give a jump start to their relationship. Married couples may add spark into their relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026