Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for January 7: Get help from coworkers

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A strong Jupiter will provide you self-confidence and vigor to achieve all tasks with ease and elegance. You are likely to be able to realize all your plans and ambitions; even the most unconventional ideas may find an understanding and response in the hearts of people. Apply the wisdom you’ve gained from past experiences to challenges you face now. Stick to your daily routines. Your usual habits and hard work serve you well today. Creative pursuits will invigorate you mind and fill you with new energy. If you are not able to go on a trip right now, find another way to change the situation. Spend the day away from the noisy city streets; be as close as possible to nature. If you are looking to continue your studies after a break, then some good news is likely to come your way

Sagittarius Finance Today

Today’s constellation appears promising to set the balling rolling for a new financial project. It is a favorable time for any undertaking: from small transactions to global projects – it could be worthwhile and bring handsome returns. Those in business may taste success as your past plans will now start yielding results.



Sagittarius Family Today

Some people in your family may not be very warm towards you as they may perceive you to be self-centered. On the family front, you are advised to avoid unnecessary conflicts and maintain peace. You are also advised to exercise restraint.



Sagittarius Career Today

Working professionals are likely to be able to complete all assignments on time. Some of you may also praise and appreciation for your high professionalism from those who matter at workplace. Colleagues are likely to be particularly helpful.





Sagittarius Health Today

It is the right time to experiment with your appearance. Be sure to visit the beautician, pamper yourself with masks and wellness treatments. This is a positive time for those involved in sports and they could improve their performance.



Sagittarius Love Life Today

A positive mindset will go a long way to maintain a healthy relationship. Efforts to win the love and affection of your partner are likely to will have a positive effect on the relationship. There is likely to be a renewed energy in your love life and a favorable transition is in sight.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026