Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for November 25: There's dullness in love

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Some things won’t result in the way you have envisioned and some setbacks in personal and expert life can baffle you. Keep your restlessness in check. Don't overstep the mark and end up doing something you may later regret. It’s time to let others know you appreciate what they do for you and strengthen the relationship you have with them. Students may face some difficulties in their field of study. They need to stay patient and work even harder to succeed today. Those in business related to travel or transportation may flourish and even net a profitable foreign venture. This is likely to a good time to enjoy a vacation with your family. You may begin building your immovable assets as you may be presented with some very good deals later today.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your enterprise or business is likely to keep you busy and you may be slowly yet steadily moving towards growth and achieving targets you had set for yourself. Some of you might even recover old debts or dues.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family is likely to keep you happily occupied today. You may celebrate and have a joyful time with your loved ones and friends. You may also enjoy excellent understanding and rapport with your siblings.

Sagittarius Career Today

Something that you are trying to achieve on the work front may become possible today. Your job prospects are likely to significantly improve, and your efforts may be appreciated by seniors. To add to this, your authority at work may also increase.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your courage and determination to keep yourself fit is likely to be high, which may help you stay healthy. Someone’s suggestion is likely to come in handy for those wanting to come back in shape.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

The love life may not be as smooth as expected as some misunderstandings may crop up. You may have to keep calm to sustain your relationship. If you are in a serious affair, then the chances are high that you may be asked to get married.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

