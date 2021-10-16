Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 16: Good luck on cards

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Sagittarians are optimistic, lovers of freedom, hilarious, fair-minded, honest and intellectual. They are spontaneous and fun, usually with a lot of friends, and are perhaps the best conversationalists in the zodiac. You are a fire sign, which means you are about energy, action and motivation. You are often quick to get inspired and make highly effective leaders. You tend to be flexible and use your passion and intellect to create connections between people. You need to approach things more logically and try to have control over your emotions or else you will find yourself broken by the end of the day. Your adventurous nature indicates that it may be a hazardous activity that you are most interested in participating in. This can lead to dangerous outcomes.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Some good deals are on your cards. You can go ahead and spend some good money on buying valuable assets. Today will begin on a good note and you will find many benefits falling in your lap. But as time progresses, the frequency of losses will get higher than that of profits.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your domestic front appears to be fantastic. There will be fun and joyous moments in your house. One of your siblings or cousins may get hitched and that will bring a lot of happiness.

Sagittarius Career Today

Take note that you are under pressure from others, which means you should speed up the pace. Maintain your concentration. To help in bridging the gap, make use of your communication abilities.

Sagittarius Health Today

Minor but persistent health problems are going to create a lot of stress throughout the day. You may turn to alternative therapies and if you stick to it regularly you are going to get good results. Visit doctors if you fall sick often.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Your potential is at an all-time high. So, let nothing bar your flight in your relationship. Do not forget to dream enough, for only then do they turn into reality.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

