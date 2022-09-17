Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 17, 2022: Happiness on cards

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21) A positive phase may commence for Sagittarian natives, whereby they will be relieved of mental worries. Health difficulties may not be a problem for you and you may experience a bloom in energy and vitality. Your analytical ability will be at its peak, hence you are advised to make practical decisions, rather than emotional ones. You may experience an increased flow of activity at your workplace and may be called for providing your advice on the completion of important tasks.

Today will be full of opportunities and you may be asked to lead a team or an important project. Circumstances could force you to sacrifice personal happiness to live up to your family’s expectations. You will have to put up a brave front before the children to save them from disappointment. Undertaking journeys are likely to prove advantageous and will add to profits. A good deal can be finalized in property-related works. Sagittarius students may shine in academics and look to pursue advanced studies.

Sagittarius Finance Today Sagittarius businesspeople are likely to bag projects and a sudden cash influx is on the cards. Don’t unnecessarily worry about financial matters because they are likely to improve later in the day. Your bold steps in financial matters bring gains beyond expectations.

Sagittarius Family Today Your immediate family members and relatives will be a source of concern, but there is nothing to worry about as such. Your family members and loved ones are likely to misunderstand you. It is your choice to either stay depressed or live life by making the most of it.

Sagittarius Career Today There can be newfound positivity in Sagittarius natives’ professional life. You are likely to work cooperatively with others which will help you establish a positive image among your subordinates and seniors on the professional front. Job seekers may be lucky in their search.

Sagittarius Health Today Sagittarius natives actively involved in sports or participating in other competitive activities are likely to get success. Consistent attempts to improve physical and mental health are likely to have a positive outcome if followed consistently.

Sagittarius Love Life Today This is a favourable day for your love life as you are likely to witness an inflow of fresh energy in your romantic relationships. Single Sagittarians can enter a new phase in their love life. Conveying your love will unburden you from a big tension.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Rose

