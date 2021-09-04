Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 4: Emotions will play a strong role

Sagittarius (Nov 23- Dec 21)

You are a self-made person - you need no hand to make you stand tall. If people want to get along with you - they will, don’t try to stretch things over. You really care for people around you, you love deeply and most of the time you don’t expect things in return. You are a risk-taker and the game changer for sure, people admire you for your independence of thoughts. You are a one-man army it could be lonesome sometimes, but you are emotionally intelligent and you know the art of maintaining a stability among different emotions. If you were planning to spend a good time on vacation, lower your expectations from the upcoming trip, as there might be a slight chance of travelling issues. There is no negative energy surrounding you, you will be having a good time with the right people. Don’t lose any chance to vocalize your emotions.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Though there is no great news related to your finances, things are growing at an average pace. Have patience and don't make a fuss about getting things done. The chances of getting a favourable property related deal are high. You are running through good times overall, make a move and grab the opportunity you find and execute it with the best of your abilities. Do the needful effort to turn the tables.

Sagittarius Family Today

Your family will be treating you like a baby, you should appreciate their efforts but at the same time you will be annoyed by their way of loving you. Assure them of the love that you have for them.

Sagittarius Career Today

All the hard work that you have been doing by now is converting itself into a big reward, get ready to be appreciated but not any time soon. You will be honoured in some way. You might get better opportunities also in the near future.

Sagittarius Health Today

You might or might not face serious health related issues, you should avoid meeting with people for a while. Try maintaining a good routine and diet.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

The Stars’ do not indicate too many good things about your love life today.Avoid getting into any heated argument. You might end up shutting down on each other for a while. Try to make things work and sort out the malice from your life.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com,www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874