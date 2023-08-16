Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, August 16 2023 advises to prioritise your health

Sagittarius – 22nd November to 21st December

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Control the world around you with your willpower

Have a happy love life today while professional opportunities to excel will exist. Wealth will come in from different sources and health is good today.

Enjoy a happy romantic relationship today. Resolve issues at the office and perform the best. Financially, you are good today, and ensure you maintain your health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be romantic today and shower affection on the lover to make the day packed with love. Today is auspicious to discuss the future plans and you may even consider making the final call on marriage. Some Sagittarius natives will be ready to accept a new relationship. Single Sagittarius can express emotion to a new person without hesitation. Some recently commenced relationships may not be stronger enough to survive the storms and will come to a halt today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

IT professionals, architects, designers, civil engineers, botanists, and healthcare professionals will have opportunities to move abroad. Some students will also have positive results while trying to get admission to foreign universities. If you are part of a team project or assignment, express your ideas freely and do not hesitate to bring out innovative concepts. Managers and team leaders must maintain a good rapport with their subordinates to obtain good results. Stay out of office politics and ensure you participate in all crucial team discussions today.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

The fortunate Sagittarius natives will receive wealth from different sources today. There will be no shortage of money for investment and you may consider buying a property or renovating the house today. Some natives will also buy jewelry, especially in the second half of the day. Today is also to contribute money to charity. Senior Sagittarius natives can also consider transferring the wealth to the children.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

You are good today but be careful about your mental health. Maintain a balance between both office and personal life. Seniors with health issues, especially associated with kidney, lung, or heart need to be careful in the first half of the day. Pregnant females must avoid adventure sports.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON