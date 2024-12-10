Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024 predicts pleasant moments

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Express your emotions freely Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 10, 2024. No major monetary decision should be made without proper thinking.

Keep the options alive when it comes to love. Have proper communication both in the relationship and at work. Your health requires special attention today.

Do not let romance-related issues go out of control. Be careful to handle all professional challenges with a mature attitude. No major monetary decision should be made without proper thinking. Health is not up to the mark.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Look for pleasant moments in romance. You may receive the support of parents in the relationship and marriage is also on the cards. Avoid arguments on frivolous matters and ensure you both spare more time together. Some Sagittarius natives may go back to the ex-lover but you must ensure that the current love affair is intact. Married female natives can seriously think about starting a family today. Some females will prefer coming out of a toxic relationship.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

No new hiccup will occur at the workplace but some previous issues can have consequences. Do not let office politics impact the performance. There can be minor tremors if you are in the manufacturing industry. Some IT professionals will also invite the ire of the clients. Those who are keen to move abroad for a job will see new opportunities Businessmen handling textiles, electronic appliances, transport, healthcare, and fashion accessories will see good returns.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will exist in the life. You will receive good returns from previous investments and utilize this wealth to further invest in different sources. There can be minor issues related to payments, especially in business ventures but the routine life will be unaffected. Do not donate a big amount to charity. You should also not lend a big amount to someone. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion to foreign lands. Some natives will also get a bank loan approved.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor disturbances will be there and you must not miss medications. Some seniors will complain about breathing issues in the morning and may also suffer pain in joints today. Maintain a balanced office and personal life which will help you control the mental stress. Take care of the diet and skip both alcohol and tobacco. Pregnant ladies should take good care of themselves. Make sure you drink plenty of water and keep yourself hydrated.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)