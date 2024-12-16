Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024 predicts new love

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Strive to make dreams real Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 16, 2024. Be careful while you make statements as this can lead to tremors in the love affair.

Keep troubles at bay in both personal and professional life. Your commitment at work will pave the way for career development. Make smart investment decisions.

Today, the love life will see no serious issue but open communication is crucial. At the workplace, your performance will speak well. Your financial status will be superb today and no major medical issue will trouble the day.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you make statements as this can lead to tremors in the love affair. It is crucial you resolve the frictions before things get out of hand. Value the partner’s opinion in the relationship and spend more time together. You should also be sensitive towards the aspirations of the lover today. You may also plan a vacation this weekend where crucial future decisions can be taken. Single Sagittarius natives may find new love today. Married females may also conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Look for more opportunities to display your proficiency at the job. New responsibilities will come to you and do not say to any new task. You may also settle a professional issue with a coworker today. Those who are into government jobs can expect a change in location. Managers and team leaders must maintain a good rapport with their subordinates to obtain good results. Businessmen dealing in construction, manufacturing, and services-related businesses will see good returns which will also motivate expansions to new areas.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Females may be fortunate to buy a vehicle today. It is good to take the help of financial experts. You can consider making smart investments in the stock market. You may purchase certain household items and appliances and may also renovate the home today. While wealth will flow in, it is also good to make smart investments including in the stock market.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

No major medical health issues will be there. It is good to keep a constant check on the diet. Avoid spicy food and aerated drinks and also cut down nicotine as today is good to give up smoking. Doing yoga in open spaces or meditating for some time can do wonders. The first part of the day is also suitable for medical surgery.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

