Sagittarius Horoscope Today for February 17, 2026: Entrepreneurs may be fortunate to sign new deals

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are a good team player Stay happy in the love affair, and value the responsibilities that you bear in your professional life. Health has issues, while your wealth will be positive. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Overcome the challenges in the love affair. Settle the productivity issues at the workplace and consider new challenges that will help you grow. While you’re good today in terms of money, minor health issues will come up.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today Be careful while getting into arguments with your lover, as you may be misunderstood. It is good to take the lover into confidence while making decisions. Avoid unpleasant conversations, and married females need to keep an eye on their spouse for a safe relationship. Some love affairs will also strengthen with a vacation together. The second part of the day is also good for giving surprise gifts. Single natives may come across someone special today. The second part of the day is good to propose.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today Be cordial with the team members. Despite minor hiccups related to productivity in the first part of the day, you will be professionally good. You will have to handle tasks where the clients are tough to satisfy. Entrepreneurs will be fortunate to sign new deals that may also bring prosperity in the future. Females holding senior positions at the office may need to be extra vigilant, as some employees under you can try to emotionally influence you for personal interests.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today Wealth will come in today. Some females will buy electronic appliances and even home furniture. You may also require financial help for a friend today. Today is a good day to buy electronic appliances and even home furniture. Take the initiative to settle financial issues within the family. Businessmen will see opportunities abroad and will succeed in raising funds through promoters.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today There can be breath-related issues. Some children will also develop viral or skin-related infections. Make leafy vegetables a part of the diet. Some children will also develop sinus-related issues today. Maintain a balanced office and personal life, and also keep professional stress out of the home. You should also be careful while driving in the evening hours. Those who have ailments must not miss the medicines even while travelling.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

