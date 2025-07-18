Sagittarius Horoscope Today for July 18, 2025: You may have to settle minor issues related to your previous relationship

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Skip ego and office politics Troubleshoot the issues in the love affair and consider the opportunities at the office to have career growth. Avoid major financial decisions & health demands care. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.(Freepik)

Be fair in the relationship and you’ll see the results. Despite the challenges, you’ll perform well at the office, Handle the financial issues carefully. Health is not good.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Do not compare your love life with others, as this can lead to disappointment. Be a good listener and ensure you are just in the relationship. There can be minor tremors in the love affair, and you need to be careful while having disagreements. You will be required to settle minor issues related to the previous relationship. Do not let personal egos hamper your relationship, and always be positive in life. Some single natives will also be successful in finding new love.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

New tasks will come up, and the seniors will expect you to come up with innovative concepts today. Those who hold crucial responsibilities may need to spend more hours in meetings and decision-making today. You are advised to build healthy relations with your colleagues and seniors. Some females can expect positive results while taking up new projects that involve complicated technologies. Students may clear examinations, but it is also crucial to pay attention to science-related subjects.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Your financial status may not be positive but you may handle the crisis with proper financial management. Some natives will require helping a relative or friend while females will be more concerned about the property disputes within the family. There will be issues related to dues but today is good to gift something expensive for your wife or girlfriend. Businessmen will see funds from different investors but only in the second part of the day.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up in the first part of the day. Diabetic natives should be careful about their diet. Seniors should be careful while boarding a train or bus. You may have breathing issues and children must be careful to wear a mask while venturing into dusty areas. Those who ride two-wheelers must wear a helmet. Children will have digestion issues while females may have rashes on the skin.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)