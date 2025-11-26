Sagittarius Horoscope Today for November 26, 2025: Be realistic while taking up new responsibilities

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Life is a normal game for you Give up egos in the love affair and spend more memorable moments. Focus on the job & professionally you’ll deliver the best results. Your health may have issues. Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Troubleshoot the issues associated with romance. Handle problems at the workplace with confidence. Consider major financial decisions today. Health will give you trouble.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the love affair productive today. Avoid arguments in the relationship. You need to be a good listener today. The second part of the day is also crucial for new lovers. The second part of the day is auspicious in terms of love. You will win the heart of your crush, and there will be fun and adventure in the relationship. Try to indulge in the activities that you have been longing to do together. A night drive is the best way to end the day.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Be realistic while taking up new responsibilities. When you are assigned a new role, give a convincing date for the completion as this would save you from later embarrassment. Your discipline at work will help you take up new responsibilities with a tight deadline. Impress the clients with your communication skills. IT, management, hospitality, legal, media, electronics, automobile, and editing professionals will see a tight schedule today. Students will clear the examinations without much difficulty.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Financial success will exist. This will help in clearing all dues and repaying a bank loan. Females will buy jewelry today, while businessmen will consider investing in new territories. You may also book flight tickets and make hotel reservations for a foreign trip today. Businessmen should be careful while signing new partnership deals. Take precautions while investing in the stock market.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Health issues will come up today. There will be complications related to the eyes. You may also develop digestive issues. Avoid lifting heavy objects. Consume healthy food, rich in proteins, today. Children may have throat pain or sneezing today. Seniors should spend more time indoors. Females may develop menstrual complaints, and some natives will also have skin-related allergies. You should also follow all traffic rules while driving.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)