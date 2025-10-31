Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sagittarius Horoscope Today for October 31, 2025: The first half of the day may be good to launch a new project

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 04:08 am IST

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today: Your choice will get the backing of relatives and siblings.

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Spare time for relationships

Keep the love affair vibrant and energetic today. Keep the professional life productive and creative. Settle the monetary dues and also stay healthy today.

Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Shower love to your partner today, and this will also help you resolve the existing relationship issues. Your professional life will be creative. Wealth will come in today. Your health is also positive.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Keep the lover happy and content. You may spend more time with your lover. Those who are travelling should also confirm that emotions are shared with the partner over the phone. Some people may also find lost love, which would bring the fun and joy back to life. The female natives who face opposition from their parents will have good news. Your choice will get the backing of relatives and siblings. Married females may also conceive today.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Your sincerity at work will bring positive results. The first half of the day is good to launch a new project. Your interaction with the client will be fruitful. Bankers, finance managers, and accountants need to be a little more careful about the figures today. Those who are into machines and automobiles will learn new things related to the fields. Traders may face minor tax issues today, but the problems will be resolved before the day ends.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come in from previous investments. Some students will need to pay the tuition fee at a foreign university. You will also win a legal dispute over an ancestral property, which may bring in a fortune. The second half of the day is good to settle an old financial dispute with a friend. Businessmen will clear the dues, while some partnerships will help in raising funds for trade expansions.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Health will be normal today. However, those who have pain in joints must consult a doctor. Pregnant females must be careful while travelling to hilly terrains. Give up unhealthy aerated drinks and replace them with healthy beverages, mostly fresh fruit juices. You may have variations in blood pressure, but this will be resolved before the day ends. Children may also complain about oral health issues today.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Sagittarius Horoscope Today for October 31, 2025: The first half of the day may be good to launch a new project
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On