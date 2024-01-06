close_game
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024 predicts new ventures

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 06, 2024 12:08 AM IST

Read Sagittarius daily horoscope for Jan 06, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. No major financial issue will trouble you.

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you have a royal tag

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024: A happy love life & professional success are today's takeaways.
Sagittarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 6, 2024: A happy love life & professional success are today’s takeaways.

A happy love life & professional success are today’s takeaways. Financially you are good and can invest in multiple options to reap good profits in the future.

You’ll experience a fabulous love relationship today. Settle the official challenges with confidence and also take up new tasks. Financial prosperity lets you manage wealth smartly. Be careful about your health.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope Today

Despite troubles in the past, your love life will be good today. Some long-distance love affairs that were on the brink of separation will see a new lease of life. Be faithful to your partner and also give a surprise gift today while having a romantic dinner. Married Sagittarius females can consider getting conceived. You may also see third-party interference in the love affair which can complicate things. Ensure you take the steps to prevent this.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope Today

Businessmen will see new opportunities to launch new ventures. However, it is wise to learn about the different prospects before making the final call. The second part of the day is also good to sign new deals and partnerships. A client may not be happy with your performance on a project and may also want a rework. Some professionals will also make moves to relocate abroad for jobs. Those who have interviews lined up for today can confidently attend it as the result will be positive.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. Despite the first part of the day being not productive in terms of money, you are good to go ahead with the routine life. The first part of the day is good to invest in gold and you may also renovate the house. Some businessmen will see a good inflow of funds which will also help in business expansions.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope Today

Despite minor health issues, your routine life will be unaffected. Some Sagittarius natives need to be careful about their diet and must also skip alcohol for a day. Start the day with mild exercise and meditation can also do wonders today. Have control over their emotions and ensure pregnant females do not take part in adventure sports.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic
  • Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating
  • Symbol: Archer
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Thighs & Liver
  • Sign Ruler: Jupiter
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Light Blue
  • Lucky Number: 6
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

